Gaba tweets plans to raise funds for BAT Ground facelift

South Africa-based Malawi striker Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango has taken it to Twitter that he wants to raise funds for the renovation BAT Ground in Blantyre, one of the country’s oldest football venues, which is in dilapidated state.

“Yesterday [Sunday], I was at BAT football ground. It is not in good state and a lot of people spoke on the same. It got me thinking, would the problem be funding that it is difficult to renovate it? If yes, can we open a fund and raise money so that we can renovate it and make it a better football hub.

“Can we do this for our up-and-coming football generation? I want to follow it up, but can we all join hands and do this,” tweeted the Bidvest Wits player.

Gaba said he decided to spend the Sunday afternoon by watching Bullets Reserves and Mayaka FC match at BAT Ground and had fond memories .

BAT Ground is owned by government through Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS), but it is used by Southern Region Football League (SRFL).

