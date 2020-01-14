Gabadinho aims at breaking Mbesuma’s record in South Africa Absa Premiership

Malawi international striker Frank Gabadinho Mhango, who is plying trade at Absa Premier Side, Orlando Pirates, says his target is to break former Kaizer Chiefs Collins Mbesuma’s 25 goals record in a single season.

Mbesuma, former Zambian International, scored 27 goals in 33 matches in the 2004-2005 Absa Premier League season in South Africa and he was subsequently named Player of the Season.

At the moment, Gabadinho tops the Absa Premier scorers chart with 10 goals in 14 matches and his side is on sixth position on the log table with 24 points from 16 matches.

Speaking ahead of their crucial match against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns Wednesday night, Gabadinho said he will do everything possible to maintain his superb form and help side do well over the Brazilians.

He lauded Orlando Pirate coaching panel and his teams for the support they render to him since joing the club in June last year from Bidvest Wits.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets player described determination and hard work as key elements in their pursuit for honors this season.

“It is very possible to do that, we just have to continue working as a team. We just have be on our toes.

“When I am home, I do some training particularly polishing up shooting ability. I think it’s something that can help me achieve that, ” said Gaba, who played for Brave Warriors before moving to Bullets where he played for two seasons (2012 and 2013).

He moved to Absa Premier side Bloemfetein Celtic in 2013 until 2015, scoring 15 goals in 46 matches.

In 2015-16 season, Gaba played for Golden Arrows and netted five goals in 13 matches.

He played for Bidvest Wits from 2016 to May 2019, recording 11 goals in 41 matches. He joined his current team in June 2019.

