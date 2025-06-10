Gabadinho Mhango Faces Financial Crash as Bank Moves to Seize His R1.2 Million Home

Once known for his magic on the pitch, Malawian striker Gabadinho Mhango is now fighting a different kind of battle—this time off the field and in the courtroom—as he teeters on the brink of losing his R1.2 million Johannesburg home due to unpaid debts.

Mhango, who currently plays for Marumo Gallants and is a former Orlando Pirates star, has been dragged to the Johannesburg High Court by Nedbank after defaulting on his home loan. Court papers reveal the bank is demanding an immediate payment of over R1.2 million, plus interest, or it will proceed to auction off his property for a minimum of R650,000.

According to the court summons, Mhango has failed to make his monthly bond repayments, and the bank is now seeking a court order to repossess and sell the property. Despite being served earlier this year, Mhango has yet to file a notice of opposition or an affidavit—effectively leaving the matter to proceed uncontested.

“He has just gone silent. If nothing changes, that house will be gone,” said a source close to the matter.

Even more troubling is that Mhango’s financial woes stretch beyond his bond default. The star striker is also entangled in a legal battle with his own club, Marumo Gallants, over R828,000 in unpaid image rights.

Mhango has accused Gallants of unlawfully using his image to promote fixtures, interviews, and social media campaigns—without paying him a cent. He has filed a lawsuit demanding the full amount, citing multiple instances where his likeness was used, including promotional posts, interviews, and matchday line-ups.

“Despite using my image and signature rights, the club has breached our agreement by failing to pay me any of the agreed instalments,” reads part of Mhango’s court application.

The forward said his agency, Prosport, initially signed the image rights deal with Swallows FC (his former club) for R828,000. When Gallants acquired Swallows as a going concern, they inherited this contractual obligation. Mhango’s lawyers sent formal demands for payment—one in January 2024 for R428,000, and another in September 2024 for R400,000—but the club allegedly ignored both.

With no resolution in sight and mounting debts, Mhango now faces the grim possibility of losing the roof over his head—unless he can secure a payout from the image rights case soon enough to cover the mortgage.

The man once hailed as one of Malawi’s brightest football exports is now stuck in a game he can’t afford to lose.

