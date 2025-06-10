How Does COSOMA Pay Royalties to Artists: Cosoma Explains

The Copyright Society of Malawi (COSOMA) has come forward to explain how royalties—payments made to artists for the use of their work—are calculated and distributed. The clarification comes amid growing concerns from some creatives who say they don’t fully understand how the system works.

Speaking during a media and artist engagement meeting in Blantyre, COSOMA’s Communications Officer, Catherine Mitungwi Chiumia, said the session aimed to clear confusion around registration, licensing, and the payment of royalties for creative work in music, film, literature, and more.

“COSOMA now has over 18,000 registered members,” Chiumia said. “This meeting helps both journalists and artists understand our operations, so we all move forward together in promoting and protecting creativity.”

She admitted that some artists have raised questions about how royalties are shared, and emphasized that COSOMA wants to ensure everyone knows the process. Royalties depend on several factors, including how often a work is used, where it is played, and licensing agreements in place.

One of the artists present, San Msokera—popularly known as San B—praised COSOMA for the initiative. He said such sessions help artists understand how to benefit financially from their talent.

“This is a great step. It gives us knowledge on how to earn more from our art and protect our rights,” San B said. He also urged fellow creatives to register with COSOMA so they can enjoy legal protection and earn fair compensation—even beyond their lifetime, as royalties can benefit their families.

COSOMA plans to continue holding such sessions to strengthen ties with the media and ensure all creatives understand their rights and benefits.

