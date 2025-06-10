A President for All: Chakwera’s Compassionate Leadership Amid a Divided Grief Over Chilima’s Death

Today, Malawi bows its head in collective mourning.

On this solemn day, the nation remembers Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and the eight others who perished in the tragic military plane crash on June 10, 2024. Two memorials are being held—one in Nsipe, Ntcheu, organized by the late vice president’s family and political party, and the other in Nkhata Bay, led by His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera as the official government function.

That there are two separate memorials is a reflection of the deep emotional wounds this tragedy inflicted on the nation. But it is also a reminder of the complexity of national mourning—how grief, politics, and memory often intersect, sometimes contentiously. In the midst of this, one thing remains undeniable: President Chakwera has walked a difficult but noble path, choosing inclusivity, compassion, and dignity over division.

A Gentle Statesman in a Storm of Sorrow

From the moment the tragedy occurred, President Chakwera’s actions have reflected more than protocol—they have shown heart. His decision to meet each of the eight bereaved families, offering personal words of comfort and government support, speaks volumes. Only the family of Dr. Chilima declined the meeting. Yet, even in their absence, the President has remained respectful.

Not once has he reacted harshly. Even when political commentary grew toxic and public sentiment divided, he chose the higher ground. There were no counterattacks, no press statements to defend his name, no blame-shifting. In silence, he bore the weight of loss alongside the nation—not as a politician, but as a father, a friend, a fellow mourner.

Honouring Saulos, Respecting His Family

President Chakwera has gone further than just public sympathy. When the Chilima Foundation was launched, he attended—graciously and warmly—offering his blessings and presence. He did not hesitate. There was no protocol battle, no bitterness, no resentment. Instead, there was a statesman, standing with a widow and children in their effort to honour a husband and father’s legacy.

He also did not resist the Chilima family and UTM’s choice to organize their own memorial in Ntcheu, away from the official government function. He understood that grief is personal. That families mourn in their own way. And that unity does not mean uniformity.

A Memorial That Welcomes All

Today’s official memorial in Nkhata Bay, led by President Chakwera, is not a partisan event. It is a national moment of reflection, structured to honour all nine victims and bring Malawians together. The inclusiveness of the event cannot be overstated.

It has drawn attendance from:

All eight bereaved families

The Paramount Chiefs

The Catholic Bishops Conference

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC)

Vice President Michael Usi, who worked side by side with Chilima

The Leader of Opposition, representing a vital voice in the democratic space

This is not just protocol—it is healing. By bringing together such diverse voices and institutions, the President is stitching the national fabric that risked tearing. And he is doing so not with force, but with empathy.

Depoliticising Grief, Reclaiming Unity

Perhaps what is most commendable is the President’s quiet commitment to depoliticising a tragedy that could have easily deepened national division. He has made no public show of frustration. He has not pushed the government’s narrative above others. Instead, he has quietly demonstrated what it means to lead by example—allowing room for emotional expression, cultural rituals, and political diversity, all within the umbrella of national unity.

At a time when others may have chosen confrontation, he chose compassion. When he could have pushed back, he opted for peace. When public sympathy swayed with emotion, he anchored himself in dignity and inclusion.

A President for the Moment

Malawi is still healing. Grief has no deadline. The memory of Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima will live on—in Nsipe, in Nkhata Bay, in every corner of the nation that felt the shock of his sudden departure.

But in this moment of divided mourning, let us not forget to acknowledge leadership that heals. President Lazarus Chakwera has shown what it means to mourn with honour, to lead with humility, and to govern with heart.

His actions deserve not just recognition, but respect.

