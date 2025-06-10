Hunger Crisis in Malawi: 6.8 Million Struggle as Poverty Deepens

A sobering new report from the 2025 Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC) has revealed that at least 6.8 million Malawians—over one-third of the population—are unable to meet basic food needs, exposing the country to a deepening poverty crisis.

The report paints a grim picture: 5.7 million people are classified under IPC Phase 3, a category that signals severe acute food insecurity, where households face serious limitations in accessing food and are forced to adopt harmful coping strategies to survive.

This staggering figure is not just a reflection of temporary shocks, but part of a long-standing and worsening trend. Malawi has featured in every GRFC report since 2018, underscoring a protracted food crisis driven by both structural and climate-related challenges.

Poverty and Macroeconomic Fragility

The GRFC warns that rising poverty and malnourishment are direct consequences of declining welfare. The report links this to macroeconomic pressures, including foreign exchange shortages, reduced official development assistance, and fragile fiscal capacity.

“These factors threaten currency stability and Malawi’s ability to import essential goods,” the report notes, highlighting how hunger is both a humanitarian and an economic crisis.

Maize Deficit Adds to the Pressure

The food crisis is compounded by preliminary crop production estimates for the 2024/25 season, which indicate that Malawi will harvest only 2.96 million metric tonnes of maize against a national requirement of 3.5 million. That’s a shortfall of more than half a million metric tonnes, further endangering national food security.

Calls for Structural Change

Agriculture extension specialist Leonard Chimwaza has called for a shift from emergency responses to long-term strategies. He recommends prioritizing mega farm productivity, timely input distribution, climate-smart farming, and improved storage infrastructure.

He stressed that government must diversify food sources through small-scale livestock farming, and that Admarc’s role in ensuring equitable and affordable maize distribution is crucial, especially in the short term.

Government Response: Investment in Irrigation and Relief

In response, Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale acknowledged the gravity of the crisis but pointed to ongoing efforts. He revealed that government is investing nearly K100 billion in irrigation projects, with support for fertiliser, seeds, and pest control aimed at boosting off-season production.

“We are committed to ensuring no one is left behind,” Kawale said. “Dodma will continue distributing free food to vulnerable households, and Admarc has received additional funding to sell maize at subsidized prices.”

A Crisis That Reflects a Deeper Problem

While these steps offer hope, experts say Malawi’s food crisis reflects systemic vulnerabilities—economic, climatic, and governance-related—that need coordinated national and international responses. Unless these root causes are addressed, millions will continue to face hunger, deepening poverty, and reduced human dignity.

As the hunger crisis escalates, the fate of millions of Malawians hangs in the balance—not just for this season, but for the years ahead.

