Chakwera Renames Highway in Honor of Late VP Chilima, Pledges Support for Crash Victims’ Families

President Lazarus Chakwera today announced that a major highway in Malawi will be renamed in honor of the late Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, as the nation marked the first anniversary of the tragic plane crash that claimed his life and eight others.

Speaking at a somber memorial service in Nsipe, Ntcheu—the home district of Chilima—Chakwera declared that the Lilongwe-Salima dual carriageway will now be known as the “Saulos Klaus Chilima Highway” in recognition of the late VP’s contributions to national unity and development.

Support for Bereaved Families

The President also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the families of all nine victims, stating that the government remains dedicated to addressing their needs. He revealed that he has personally engaged with the families to understand their challenges and assured them of continued assistance.

“Honoring those we lost means more than words—it means ensuring their loved ones are cared for,” Chakwera said. “We will not abandon them.”

Investigations and Reforms

Chakwera referenced three separate reports on the June 10, 2024, Malawi Defence Force (MDF) plane crash, including findings from German aviation experts. While acknowledging the painful details, he vowed to implement safety reforms to prevent future tragedies.

A Call for National Healing

The memorial service drew thousands, including government officials, traditional leaders, and diplomats. Chakwera urged Malawians to avoid division and instead embrace unity in grief.

“Let us honor their memories by standing together,” he said. “Malawi must move forward as one.”

The late VP Chilima, a charismatic and influential leader, was widely mourned across the nation. Today’s tribute signals both remembrance and a pledge to uphold his legacy.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!