Kaliati Implicates Govt Chilima’s Death, Fails to Reveal Actual Names

Patricia Kaliati, one of the advisors to the president of the UTM Party, has openly accused the government of being involved in the plane crash that killed Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

She made these remarks during a memorial service for Chilima held in Nsipe, Ntcheu District.

“Chilima died like a dog,” said Kaliati, expressing anger and frustration over the circumstances of his death.

Kaliati questioned the government’s conduct, particularly its repeated calls for the public to stop spreading what it calls “false information” about the tragic crash. She argued that these calls may be an attempt to silence those seeking the truth.

She also criticized the government’s decision to hold a national memorial in the Thuma Forest, where the plane went down, calling it suspicious and inappropriate.

Kaliati went further, warning government officials not to return to Chilima’s grave in future. According to her, the only day they were supposed to come was the day of the burial, not on any other occasion, especially when their role in the tragedy is being questioned.

She also demanded that police arrest certain government officials whom she accused of cutting down trees in Thuma Forest to clear the area for the memorial, which she said disrespects the sanctity of the crash site.

To close her remarks, Kaliati requested the DJ to play the song “Mabala” by Lucius Banda—a powerful song often associated with suffering and betrayal—further underlining her message of pain and suspicion.

