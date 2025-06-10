Atupele Muluzi Attends Memorial for June 10 Plane Crash Victims in Mzimba

United Democratic Front (UDF) President Hon. Atupele Muluzi today joined Malawians in paying tribute to the victims of the tragic military plane crash that occurred on June 10, 2024. The emotional memorial ceremony took place at Lunjika Turn-Off in Mzimba District.

Muluzi, accompanied by his wife Angela, was among the many mourners who gathered to remember the lives lost in the crash that claimed ten individuals, including national leaders and military officers.

Among those honored was Muluzi’s stepmother, the late Former First Lady Madame Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri. Other victims included Former Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, Colonel Owen Sambalopa, Major Florence Selemani, Major Wales Aidini, Abdul Lapukeni, Lukas Kapheni, Chisomo Chimaneni, and Dan Kanyemba.

The ceremony was held under the theme “The Blessings of Unwavering Patriotism”, highlighting the selfless service and commitment of the fallen to Malawi. Speaking after the event, Muluzi expressed deep sorrow over the loss and reflected on the personal and national contributions of those who perished.

“We gathered as Malawians to remember not just their service to our nation, but the personal impact they had on those who loved them,” he said.

The somber occasion marked one year since the crash, which remains one of the most painful tragedies in recent Malawian history. Muluzi ended his remarks with a prayer: “May their souls continue to rest in eternal peace.”

