Tay Grin Hints at Big Moves After Meeting Snoop Dogg at BET Awards After Party

Malawi’s celebrated hip-hop artist and cultural icon Tay Grin, also known as the Nyau King, continues to raise the country’s flag high on the global stage. Fresh from attending the BET Awards, Tay Grin made headlines after being spotted as a VIP guest at Snoop Dogg’s exclusive after party, where the two reportedly discussed the music business and possible collaborations.

In a post that sent excitement across social media, Tay Grin wrote: “Another day, another connection, another photo. Y’all are not ready for what’s coming… Kumajambulitsa zithuzi zobweletsa ma results kumeneko. Ife ma results athu ali more than a song.” The cryptic message hints at something major in the pipeline—beyond just music.

While full details of their conversation remain private, the meeting is significant given Snoop Dogg’s legendary status and his ownership of Death Row Records, one of the most iconic labels in hip-hop history.

A Brief History of Death Row Records

Death Row Records was founded in 1991 by Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, The D.O.C., and Dick Griffey. The label quickly became a dominant force in the 1990s with a roster that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac Shakur. With albums like The Chronic and Doggystyle, it redefined West Coast hip-hop and built a legacy of bold, raw, and influential music.

After years of controversy, legal battles, and bankruptcy, Snoop Dogg acquired Death Row in 2022, aiming to restore its legacy with a modern twist focused on ownership, independence, and innovation.

Tay Grin’s connection with Snoop at this level signals a major step forward for Malawian music—and possibly the start of something historic.

