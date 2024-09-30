Gabadinho Mhango involved in road accident in South Africa

Malawi’s national football team striker, Gabadinho Mhango, was involved in a road accident in Johannesburg, South Africa, when his vehicle collided with a Quantum minibus. The incident occurred earlier today, but fortunately, Mhango only sustained minor injuries.

Reports indicate that no fatalities were involved, and both Mhango and others in the accident are safe. He received prompt medical attention and was later discharged after being cleared by healthcare professionals.

Following the incident, Mhango reassured his fans, stating, “It was a scary moment, but I’m okay. I’ve only sustained a few minor bruises, and I’m grateful that it wasn’t anything more serious.”

This accident comes as Mhango is focused on his football career, aiming to make significant contributions to both his club and the Malawi national team. His recent performances have been pivotal for the Flames, and fans across Malawi expressed relief at the news of his minor injuries.

While the accident may temporarily disrupt his training schedule, Mhango remains optimistic about returning to the pitch soon. Supporters from Malawi and South Africa have sent messages of encouragement, hoping for a swift recovery.

The Malawi Football Association has also issued a statement, expressing relief over Mhango’s condition and wishing him a speedy return to full fitness.

