Veep Michael Usi makes a statement: “UTM remains strong and united on the ground.”

UTM President Dr. Michael Usi affirmed that the party remains a strong and united force despite occasional internal flack, which he described as normal in any vibrant political organization.

Addressing thousands of UTM supporters and community members at Kauma Ground in Lilongwe on Sunday, September 29, 2024, Dr. Usi emphasized that the bond uniting UTM is far stronger than any challenges that may arise. He insisted the party is more unified now than ever before.

Dr. Usi urged supporters to remain vigilant against external forces attempting to create division within the party. He shared a personal moment from a recent National Executive meeting, where he informed Director of Operations Mr. Khwesi Msusa and Publicity Secretary Mr. Felix Njawala of his desire to visit Kauma. “They immediately organized the vehicle I’m speaking from, showing that UTM is united and moving in the same direction,” he remarked.

HONORING CHILIMA’S LEGACY

Dr. Usi also paid tribute to the late Saulos Chilima, leading the gathering in a moment of silence to honor his legacy. He expressed pride in continuing Chilima’s vision of lifting Malawians out of poverty and reminded the crowd that true success lies in practical solutions, not empty rhetoric.

“For me, real ‘UTM moto buu’ is when people have food on the table, can send their children to school, and engage in business ventures—not just when we chant slogans,” Dr. Usi passionately stated.

Reaffirming his commitment to Chilima’s vision, Usi vowed that as long as he remains UTM President, Chilima’s image would not be removed from party materials like cloths or t-shirts, as a way of honoring his legacy.

A LEADER FOCUSED ON SERVICE

Acknowledging the high expectations placed on him as UTM President and Vice President of the country, Dr. Usi emphasized his commitment to serving the people, rather than being distracted by the prestige of his office. “I know we all have expectations, and when we go home, we ask questions. I see human beings with real needs, not just votes. Votes don’t eat, votes don’t go to school, and votes don’t fall sick,” he said.

A MESSAGE OF FAITH AND LEADERSHIP

Dr. Usi reiterated his belief that everything happens through God’s grace and that without divine guidance, nothing is possible. He credited God for guiding the late Saulos Chilima in selecting him as his deputy and for President Lazarus Chakwera’s decision to appoint him as Vice President of Malawi. “I know my role as Vice President is not a burden to UTM but a blessing. Those who know me understand that I am a peacemaker, and I am always willing to step aside for the sake of peace,” Usi declared.

ON NEEF LOANS

Turning to economic empowerment, Dr. Usi highlighted the importance of NEEF loans, which are available to all Malawians, regardless of party affiliation. He urged chiefs and other local leaders to apply for the collateral-free loans to help boost businesses. However, he emphasized the importance of repaying the loans to ensure others also benefit, as NEEF operates as a revolving fund.

Before Dr. Usi’s address, Senior Group Kawuma called on UTM members to respect the party’s hierarchy, commending Usi for upholding Chilima’s legacy and demonstrating strong leadership during his tenure. Prior to speaking to the crowd, the UTM President took a moment to interact with vendors and small-scale business owners at Kauma Market to understand the challenges they face in their daily operations.

