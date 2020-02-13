Gabadinho wins player of the month award in South Africa top league

Malawian inspirational forward Gabadinho Mhango’s star continues to shine after he was awarded the player of the month accolade in South Africa’s premier league.

Gabadinho, who plies his trade with South Africa’s iconic soccer outfit Orlando Pirates, has scored 14 league goals so far this season which has seen hm being rewarded for his impressive form in the Absa Premiership for the month of January.

Gabadinho has been on fire for the Bucs this season, especially in front of goal, where he is now leading the race for the Absa Premiership Golden Boot award.

The Premier Soccer League announced on Thursday that the Malawian international has walked away with the Absa Premiership Player of the Month award for January.

Mhango scored six goals last month, also recording his first hat-trick of the season against Polokwane City earlier in January.

