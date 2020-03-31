Galaxy Pharmaceuticals gives Covid-19 safety equipment to Malawi police

Galaxy Pharmaceuticals has joined the fight against aga the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic by donating protective equipment to Malawi police which include face masks, surgical gloves worth K2.4 million.

The donation which include 1000 surgical gloves, N-95 face masks, two 25kgs HTH Chlorine, 1000 Epron and ten 5Litre Methylated Spirit, received by Southern Region Police commissioner Sledge Yoosuf and his deputy.

“These items will be distributed to police units, especially those posted at the borders in Nsanje, Mulanje, Thyolo, Mwanza, Neno and Chikwawa,” said Yoosuf.

The donation comes at a time government is seeking support to help prevent the spread of the virus which has already devasted most of parts of the world.

However, Galaxy Pharmaceuticals’s Bali outlined that the donation, worth K2.4 million, has nothing to do with marketing and is aimed at bringing awareness about the prevention of the coronavirus.

“We can all play a role in preventing the virus by washing our hands, social distancing and telling others to do the same”, said Bali.

Galaxy Pharmaceuticals is the direct importer and wholesaler of all the Pharmaceutical and Surgical items.

Covid-19 spreads through droplets from the mouth and nose that spread to surfaces through coughing or sneezing.

As a precaution, the Ministry of Health and Population encourages people to practice hygiene such as frequent hand washing or sanitising, avoid handshakes and always wear face masks and gloves where available.

Currently, there is no recorded case of Covid-19 in Malawi, but neighbouring countries Tanzania, Mozambique and Zambia have registered some cases.

