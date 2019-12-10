Game changer in events management: The Venue partners with We Events

The Venue has partnered with We Events, a move which has been described as a “Game Changer” in events hosting business.

The Venue by Face Forward is a unique venue for meetings and events.

Located on the outskirts of Lilongwe along Salima road, The Venue offers an Afro-Modern experience in décor and service for your meetings, conferences and events.

Speaking on the sidelines of Wedding Suppliers Business Breakfast over the weekend, The Venue manager Dr Magret Chaika said The Venue aims at providing a professional hosting service in an Afro-modern setting.

“The Venue boasts one meeting room, a conference room, a marquee and its gardens for your event needs.

“Complementing our event spaces is also a catering service, functional bar, Wi-Fi and VIP waiting areas to ensure your experience is fully catered for. Whether you are visiting us for an event or as a stopover along the Salima road,” Chaika explained.

She added that facilities will be fully functional for meetings, conferences, weddings and events starting from 14th December 2019.

“We will be having our first ever event in partnership with We-Events. I am urging the general public to come and see for themselves,” she said.

In his remarks, We Events founder and owner Tawina Mbeza said The Venue is providing a place for different events.

“We Events is a digital marketing place. We have a website which connects brides and grooms with professional service providers. We also have a mobile application which will helps with a checklist on what needs to be done done before the Chinkhoswe, the wedding as well as the honeymoon,” he highlighted.

He said We Events believes that the modern bride and groom is the working type and organizing a wedding is a tedious exercise.

“Using our online platforms they will be able to do multiple things such as budgeting and coming up with the program,” Mbeza said.

In only six months, We Events has almost 100 service providers and reaching 34, 000 views on their online platforms.

