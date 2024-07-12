Game changer: MERP remains a priority to transform education

The Ministry of Education believes that improving education sector infrastructure is essential for improving students’ performance in schools.

Principal Secretary Responsible for Basic Education, Rachel Chimbwete Phiri made a statement while touring Manondo Primary School in Dowa district, a project by the Malawi Education Reform Program (MERP) as it is constructing three blocks, which contain six classrooms.

Speaking to journalists, Chimbwete praised the initiative’s positive impact and hailed it as a significant achievement in their implementation endeavors.

She made an emphasis on the community’s active participation, which she highlighted the commendable progress that has been made.

She also acknowledged the obstacles encountered by the initiative and reassured that government is actively working to overcome them.

“Indeed, the concerns raised regarding the timing of fund disbursement have been taken into account and necessary adjustments are already in progress,” Chimbwete Phiri remarked.

Deputy Head Teacher of Manondo School, Wishes Kambanizithe, expressed optimism about the transformative potential of the project in enhancing service provision.

“The MERP Project is poised to revolutionize the learning experience for our students, especially those who where previously studying in open spaces. They will now have access to well-equipped classroom environments,” he articulated.

Kambanizithe also highlighted the positive impact on female students, particularly those menstruating, who will now have designated changing facilities.

“This will greatly aid in their retention in school, offering a private area for necessary changes or personal hygiene,” he elaborated.

MERP is currently in the process of constructing three blocks, which comprise six classrooms, at Manondo Primary School in Dowa.

The World Bank has provided funding for the project, which began in 2022 and ending in 2025, and it is currently being implemented in 34 districts.

