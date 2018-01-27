DPP gang storms Mia’s offices to demand money

There was drama on Friday in Blantyre as nearly 30 people believed to have been organized by Democratic Progressive Party() invaded former cabinet Minister Sidik Mia’s offices where they demanded money which they claimed was for services they rendered to the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) prior and during October 17 2017 by-elections.

This resulted in a commotion at Mia’s S & A Cold Storage at Makata Industrial Site in the commercial city as they were pressing for what they claimed as “unpaid allowances” having been engaged by Mia to be part of his security detail.

The men, who were visibly angry with some coming from Ndirande, Zingwangwa and Chirimba, told this reporter that they worked for the political mungwup as bodyguards during MCP rallies in the run up to last year’s by elections.

A representative of the group Alfred Matola said they worked for three months without a single payment which is against their agreement.

Matola said efforts to receive their money had proved futile, hence they resolved to raid Mia’s offices.

But their claims lacked credibility and they laughed out when pressed further to explain, apparently all they needed was money..

Another man, who identified himself as Verson Masakaza said he worked as security handier .

“We worked around the clock just for the same of party officials in Ndirande and Nsanje Lalanje. And have been enquiring about our money and Mia was not forthcoming as result we thought of coming here to get our eyes,” said Masakaza.

Their leader Gilbert Mwata, a known DPP functionally , declined to grant this reporter an interview.

“Sitinamalize kukambirana, I can always talk to the media after finalizing the issue with Mia. I don’t want to jeopardize the discussions,” said Mwata before advising to colleagues to jump into minibus that was waiting for them outside Mia’s offices.

Mia recently expressed interest to vie for the MCP vice presidency when the party calls for a convention.

He also looks forward to be the party’s presidential running in 2019.

“The fact that I am vying for the MCP vice presidency at the MCP convention does not mean that I am vying for the running mate position. The two positions are not one and the same thing.

“Nevertheless, I will accept the honour and I will be grateful to God if I will be picked as Dr Chakwera’s running mate in 2019. But if he picks someone else, I will still render my support to the party to make sure that we liberate this country from the mess we are currently in,” said Mia a recent media briefing he held in Blantyre.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :