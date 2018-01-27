Malawi family in SOS: To raise $40 000 for baby Terry medical treatment in India

Baby Terry’s family has organized a big walk from Kasungu to Lilongwe with the aim of raising awareness and fund-raise $40 000 for 6 month old Baby Terry, real name Terry Grant Nyirenda to undergo medical treatment in India.

According to Civil Advocate and family member Don Nyasulu, the big walk dubbed “WALK4TERRY” is scheduled to take place from 1st to 3rd February, 2018.

Nyirenda disclosed that two professional medical doctors from Blantyre Adventist Hospital and Kamuzu Central Hospital who diagnosed the condition have recommended for treatment in India.

Nyasulu explained: “As a family, $40, 000 is too much for us hence the decision to reach out to the world. So far, the family has raised almost K7 million from family members and well-wishers. We are appealing to the world to help us save Baby Terry.”

He said the donations, have been made through Google account – Go Fund Me – Baby Terry.

Nyasulu further said well wishers can use Terry’s father Ndugu Grant Nyirenda Bank Account – Kasungu Branch – 1003206408 or Airtel Money and TNM Mpamba accounts under Terry Grant Nyirenda – 0999606081 and 0888891990 respectively.

He said due to the condition, food cannot be processed prompting Terry to suffer from anemia and other food deficiency diseases.

Terry’s liver defect condition arises when someone was born without or the Bile duct is blocked.

“Food cannot be processed so most of the times Terry becomes anemic and restless. He also suffers from Jaundice,” Nyasulu explained.

Jaundice, also known as icterus, is a yellowish or greenish pigmentation of the skin and whites of the eyes due to high bilirubin levels. It is commonly associated with itchiness. The feces may be pale and the urine dark. Jaundice in babies occurs in over half in the first week following birth and in most is not a problem, according to Wikipedia

