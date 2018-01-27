Malawi should brace for more blackouts until April—Egenco

Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) has warned that the country will continue to face long-hours blackouts until April when the situation is likely to normalize.

However, the warning contradicts the company’s earlier claims that the situation would normalize this month once they installed the controversially procured gen-sets.

EGENCO’s Chief Executive Officer, William Liabunya said in an interview that they are working towards installing the diesel generators together with Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM).

The installation is expected to be finalized next month; raising more doubts if at all the blackout situation will sooner or later improve.

Currently, out of the required demand of 449 megawatts, only between 180 and 200 megawatts are being generated.

The generators arrived in the country earlier this month.

