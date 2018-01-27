Malawi should brace for more blackouts until April—Egenco

Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) has warned that the country will continue to face long-hours blackouts until April when the situation is likely to normalize.
However, the warning contradicts the company’s earlier claims that the situation would normalize this month once they installed the controversially procured gen-sets.
EGENCO’s Chief Executive Officer, William Liabunya said in an interview that they are working towards installing the diesel generators together with Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM).
The installation is expected to be finalized next month; raising more doubts if at all the blackout situation will sooner or later improve.
Currently, out of the required demand of 449 megawatts, only between 180 and 200 megawatts are being generated.
The generators arrived in the country earlier this month.
to hell with ESCOM, am buying a generator
Why April why don’t you just say until Peter is replaced by Daza in 2019
Lets invest in Energy sector for economic development not constructing stadiums in every district.
Kodi madzi achepamo kale mu shire.. ndimaona ngati zisintha mvula yikayamba.. koma abale inu………. This signify that even with Generators nothing will change.. Trust me, in April they will come up with another excuse..
Mvula yake iri?
“Trust me, in April they will come up with another excuse.”
Indeed, you say the truth!
By April the rains will have stopped, so the level in the lake will start falling again, requiring continued load shedding and more severe than it is now. Furthermore, Escom continue to make new connections to an already overloaded system. By October, during the dry season, be prepared for far worse load shedding that we had last year