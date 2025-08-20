Gangata Brings Free Health Care Closer to Mtandire Residents in Lilongwe

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Central Region and aspiring Member of Parliament for Mtandire-Mtsiriza Constituency, Alfred Gangata, has made a bold step in improving access to health care by opening a community clinic in Lilongwe’s Mtandire Township.

The clinic, launched on Tuesday, is already being hailed as a lifeline for thousands of residents who for years have endured long walks and transport costs to access medical services at Bwaila Hospital, Area 18 Health Centre, or facilities in Mtsiriza.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Gangata emphasized that the initiative was not a political gimmick but a genuine effort to respond to the pressing health needs of the people.

“This is not a campaign tool. It is a personal commitment to the welfare of my community. Whether I win or lose the September 16 parliamentary elections, this clinic will remain operational to serve the people of Mtandire,” Gangata assured.

The clinic will provide free services to residents of Mtandire, while non-residents will be required to pay a fee. To ensure fairness, local authorities will be responsible for identifying genuine residents of the area.

Traditional leaders and community members have welcomed the development, describing it as a timely intervention in a township where access to health care has been a longstanding challenge. Senior Chief Chibwe, who graced the occasion, commended Gangata for his generosity and vision, urging the community to safeguard the facility.

“This is a rare gesture from a leader who has shown that he values the health and dignity of his people. It is now our duty to protect this facility and use it responsibly,” said the chief.

The opening of the Mtandire Community Clinic reflects Gangata’s broader impact as both a politician and philanthropist. Over the years, he has been associated with supporting grassroots initiatives in education, sports, and social welfare. By investing in health care—a critical need for vulnerable urban communities—he has positioned himself as a leader who translates words into action.

For residents like Mary Banda, a mother of three, the clinic is more than just a building.

“I used to wake up at 4 AM to queue at Bwaila Hospital for my child’s treatment. Now I can walk here in minutes. This is a blessing,” she said.

As the September 16 elections approach, Gangata’s decision to open a permanent community clinic sets him apart in a political environment where promises often overshadow delivery. Whether or not he secures the parliamentary seat, the clinic is a lasting testimony of his resolve to change lives at the grassroots level.

