Gangata Rallies Silver Strikers to Victory Ahead of CAF Clash Against Yanga

Minister of State Alfred Ruwan Gangata has urged Silver Strikers FC to give their all as they face Young Africans (Yanga Africa) of Tanzania tomorrow in the 2025/26 CAF Champions League match at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Gangata made the passionate appeal during a courtesy visit to the team after their training session, emphasizing that Silver Strikers are not just playing for themselves but representing the pride and spirit of Malawi on the continental stage.

“This is more than just a football match—it is an opportunity to showcase the passion, unity, and hospitality of our great nation,” said Gangata. “When we fill the stands, we are not only supporting our team but also promoting sports tourism, which has the power to stimulate our economy.”

The minister called on all football-loving Malawians to turn out in large numbers and rally behind the team, popularly known as the Bankers, urging supporters to paint the stadium blue and white in solidarity.

He also noted that Yanga will be travelling with over eight buses of supporters, saying this reflects how football connects people, drives tourism, and creates business opportunities for Malawians—from hotels and restaurants to local vendors and transport operators.

Reserve Bank of Malawi Deputy Governor William Matambo praised the minister for the morale boost, saying the visit would motivate players to rise to the challenge.

“The minister’s encouragement reminds the team of the responsibility they carry on their shoulders. A home victory will not only lift national pride but also boost Malawi’s standing in African football,” Matambo said.

A win tomorrow would significantly strengthen Silver Strikers’ chances of qualifying for the CAF Champions League group stages, a milestone no Malawian club has achieved in the last two decades.

Gangata concluded his remarks with a rallying call:

“Come one, come all—let’s paint the stadium blue and white! Together, let’s make history.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :