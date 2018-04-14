Gangata slams GS’s ‘nonsense’, says Masters league participation not in doubt

Masters Security FC owner and chairperson Alfred Gangata has dismissed as “nonsense” general secretary (GS) Zacharia Nyirenda’s doubts over the team’s readiness to take part in the 2018 TNM Super League season which kicks off this Saturday.

Nyirenda told the media on Thursday that considering the financial state of the team, it would only take part “by the grace of God”.

But Gangata trashed his GS m saying his comment “is nonsense.”

Masters owner said a Nyirenda was in Blantyre where he finalised the registration process with Sulom.

Gangata said his club Has paid the players their outstanding salaries and they are training in preparation for the league kickoff.

“So, if anything let us wait for the grace of God ,” he said.

Gangata said if they had the capacity to take part in Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup, they cannot fail to take part in the Super League on financial grounds.

“So, prophets of doom will always be there, but we will continue to prove them wrong. The almighty God always fights my battles and never fail with Him on my side.”

He further claimed that Masters have completed the transfer process for defender Maneno Nyoni and midfielder Telekeleni ‘Anzeru’ Joseph with Nyasa Big Bullets.

