Goodall says MCP soliciting campaign money from some ‘Amwenye’

Finance, Economic Planning and Development Minister Goodall Gondwe has accused the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of soliciting money from some ‘Amwenye’ [Asians] for campaign.

Speaking when he opened a meeting of senior DPP officials attended by over 200 party members in the Northern Region at Katoto Secondary School Hall in Mzuzu on Wednesday, Gondwe said MCP is breaking the standard that founding President Kamuzu Banda had not to allow people of other colours to run affairs of Malawi.

He said Malawi, particularly the North, is not for sale, and that votes will not be given because someone has more money.

Said Gondwe: “Even Kamuzu Banda said Malawi needs to be run by Malawians, and even the skin must be black. He said those other people must not even join parties. Was it us who said that? Now they are breaking their own rules, we will just watch them?”

His speech was welcomed by jubilant supporters in the hall who sang songs rebuking MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera while praising Mutharika as a true and great leader whom the country still needs.

But MCP second deputy secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said Gondwe should first reveal those who are donating to DPP resources for campaign before pointing fingers at other parties.

Among the notable DPP members at the meeting were secretary general Greselder Jeffrey, her deputy Grace Chiumia, who is also Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Attorney General Charles Mhango and North Region governor Kenneth Sanga.

Gondwe’s remarks comes at the background of controversial statement made by Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango, which were racist and discriminatory targeted at MCP aspiring vice-president Muhammad Sidik Mia when he launched Thumbwe Bridge construction project in Chiradzulu.

