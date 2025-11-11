Gangata Thanks God as Court Overturns MEC’s Decision, Restores His Mtandire Victory

State Minister Alfred Gangata has thanked God after the High Court in Lilongwe set aside the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)’s decision to nullify the September 16, 2025 parliamentary election results for Lilongwe Mtandire-Mtsiriza Constituency.

Delivering his judgment, Judge Simeon Mdeza ordered MEC to declare the election results as originally recorded at the constituency tally centre—effectively reinstating Gangata as the duly elected Member of Parliament.

“I would like to thank God for this victory; I can’t say much,” Gangata told reporters after the ruling.

The dispute arose when MEC annulled the results following complaints from former MP George Zulu, who alleged irregularities including missing ballot papers. MEC argued that handling of void votes had been irregular and that materials were tampered with.

However, the court found that MEC failed to discharge its duties properly before nullifying the results. Judge Mdeza said the commission acted without verifying claims of missing ballots and compromised transparency by reopening sealed envelopes without Gangata’s monitors present.

“The decision to nullify the election lacked sufficient basis, violated principles of transparency and the right to an effective remedy under Section 41(3) of the Constitution, and risked setting a dangerous precedent for electoral manipulation,” ruled Mdeza.

Zulu’s lawyer, Pempho Likongwe, said he would consult his client on the next course of action, saying they did not agree with the court’s determination.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :