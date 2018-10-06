Ganthu elected president of Chanco Students Union: Whitney Chikopa second-in-command

Second Year Bachelor of Science Student at Chancellor College Kennedy Ganthu has been voted into office as the new president for the college’s students union (SUCC) replacing the Outgoing president Raphael Nedi whose term expired two weeks ago.

Ganthu won with 1146 votes in an election which took place on Friday, 5th October as his rivals, Vin Srlocha Kachingwe and Madalitso Bagus scooped 841 and 122 votes respectively in the highly contested election which saw new faces being ushered in various positions.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Ganthu promised priotize students welfare and to make sure that their concerns are put into consideration all the time.

“I am very grateful; I thank all the students who took their time in casting votes on this day. I don’t take this opportunity for granted and I promise to raise Chancellor College’s flag during my period in office.

“I will also walk the talk; all the things I highlighted in my Manifesto will be put into action. i will make sure there is hygiene in hostels, no student is withdrawn on financial grounds, I will fight for the creation of special needs students fund and make sure that there is an increase funding from loans board”, he said.

Whitney Chikopa came second in command as the vice President with a land slide victory; the post of secretary general has gone to Lazie Nkhata while Brine JB Banda has taken up a position of the Entertainment Director and Chawanangwa Malanga came second as the deputy Entertainment Director.

There were ululations on campus by Ganthu supporters, soon after elections results were announced, other groups were also chanting in Chikanda residents singing songs like “Aganthu akumwa tiyi Wa Mkaka!!!”

The new executive will man Chancellor College students union until next academic year.

The outgoing Students Union President Raphael Nedi congratulated all the winners and wished them nothing but best luck as they take the office.

Nedi appealed to them to put the welfare of students at heart and assured them that he is available if they need any advice.

In other positions Speaker is Blessings Nkopoliwa deputized by Hilda Macheso, UMSU Representatives are Chester Phiri and Gracious Nampota, Deputy Secretary General is Jerome Chisikwa and Kenneth Mbawa is the new Treasurer seconded by Christopher Nandolo.

Alinafe Matchado is the new Special Needs Director, Okhifi Dimba is Sports Director deputized by Alinafe Sainate, Victor Maluwa is the Publications Director deputized by Samuel Kandidziwa, the position of Catering Director has gone to Pemphero zinam’dala deputized by Chifundo Kunje while the position of Academic Affairs Director has gone to Comfort Chauluka and Women Affairs Director is Prudence Chavula

New Committee Members are Sungani Cobbener, Binuel Phale, Geofrey Maulidi and Julius Chimbalangondo.

