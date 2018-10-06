Kezzie Msukwa to run as MP on MCP ticket in Chitipa East

Former Member of Parliament for Chitipa East, Kezzie Msukwa, who is the northern regional chairman for Malawi Congres Party (MCP) for the North-North, is set to contest for the same constituency for a parliamentary seat on his party’s ticket for the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Msukwa, who has hit headlines in the past week by being elected as general secretary of African Chess Confederation (ACC) on Wednesday, October 3 as well as being elected into the Constitutional Committee of the world chess governing FIDE, says the people of his constituency have asked him to stand again having appreciated and missed some of the development projects he initiated in Chitipa East.

Asked if he will be required to relinquish his positions in ACC and the FIDE Constitutional Committee once elected as MP, Msukwa said he shall be allowed to serve the sport because “the two have no direct conflict with the legislative position in the Malawi National Assembly”.

“As you are aware, the new FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich is the former deputy prime minister for Russia, that is why he made world news when he was elected as FIDE president because he is a top world politician. Further to that, the former FIDE president, Kirsan Ilyumzhinov was a seating president of the Republic of Kalymikia while serving the sport.

“What is important is to give equal attention to the two roles which I was already doing when I was MP from 2009-14 while serving as Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) president.

“My first responsibility is to answer to the call of the people in my constituency because they have missed what I was helping them as their legislator in the august House.

“There are quite a few projects I initiated but since they were in partnership with the respective communities, I do not want to get whole credit out of them. I like working with the people as a team player.

“As a strong democrat, I respect the role of councillors and I will not get into unnecessary conflicts with councillors by being seen to be doing councillor’s jobs. But rather I will help the councillors by identifying resources for their projects,” said Msukwa, popularly as ‘Chipundughulu’ in Misuku.

He said for the past four years, Chitipa East has stagnated in far as development projects are concerned and he is geared to make a difference once elected back into the National Assembly.

“Time has come for the people of Chitipa East to be accorded their right to quality and productive initiatives that will make a difference to their economic livelihood and this can only be done through voting for me and the Malawi Congress Party and its President Dr Lazarus Chakwera,” Msukwa said.

One of his campaign directors Supporter Mbughi says it is a foregone conclusion that Msukwa will take over as MP for Chitipa East because he went in unopposed during the primaries.

“It’s the people’s wish that Hon. Msukwa should go back to Parliament and the MCP will sweep all votes for him and President Lazarus Chakwera,” Mbughi said.

Msukwa was also the president for Southern African regional chess body called the Zone 4.3 which consists of 14 chess federations has since dropped the zone position and taken over by Joe Mahomole, president of South Africa Chess Federation of South Africa.

He says networking with members from the bodies he is now in will be beneficial as he can translate some of the ideas shared to be used for the economic good of the people of Chitipa East.

