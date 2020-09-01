General Nundwe welcomes his reinstatement, says ‘soldiers to serve Malawians and nothing else’

The popular General Vincent Nundwe has welcomed his reinstatement as the commander of Malawi Defense Force (MDF), saying it is an opportunity to finish what he had started.

Speaking to the media few minutes after President Lazarus Chakwera announced his reinstatement, Nundwe said he is happy and his mission is to ensure that the military serves the interests of the people and nothing else.

“God is great. I was removed for doing my job. I am happy that I am back and I will continue from where I stopped; serving Malawians. This is the call to all MDF soldiers to serve Malawians and nothing else” he said.

Nundwe was unceremoniously removed by former President Peter Mutharika for reasons that were not disclosed to the public.

However, reports indicated that Mutharika wasn’t happy with how Nundwe failed to stop the demonstrations.

