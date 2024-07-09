George Jivason Kadzipatike Announces Candidature for Legal Advisor Position in MCP NEC

In a bold move to bolster the legal team of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), renowned lawyer George Jivason Kadzipatike, affectionately known as “Jivason”, has declared his candidature for the position of Legal Advisor within the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at an election scheduled for 8th August, 2024 at BICC in Lilongwe.

With an impressive legal background and unwavering dedication to the ruling MCP, Jivason’s interest has sparked enthusiasm among party members.

Jivason brings a wealth of legal expertise to the table, holding a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) and a Master of Laws from the prestigious University of Malawi. As a Notary Public with a valid practicing license, he is authorized to handle cases in all courts in Malawi and even in international courts or tribunals.

His extensive experience of 15 years in the practice of law positions him as a formidable candidate for the role of Legal Advisor.

“While I will continue representing all my clients as a lawyer at Jivason and Company in Lilongwe and Mzuzu, I have decided to take up the position of Legal Advisor for the mighty MCP and I am fully geared to grab this position at the Convention and serve the party as diligently as I serve all my corporate clients,” said Kadzipatike.

Beyond his legal qualifications, Kadzipatike’s commitment to the MCP is unwavering. He has demonstrated his loyalty to the party through various means, including generous donations such as providing cars.

Moreover, he has actively engaged in strategic litigation on behalf of both the party and the government, showcasing his dedication to advancing their interests through legal channels.

A standout feature of Jivason’s candidacy is his pledge to utilize his personal resources, including legal staff, vehicles, fuel, and stationery, to represent and defend the party in legal matters.

Kadzipatike views the MCP as a crucial corporate client and is determined to collaborate with other lawyers within the party to establish a robust legal team that can effectively navigate legal challenges.

Said Kadzipatike: “We are all Malawians,born MCP and is my mandate as keen follower of the party to support it in any different way.”

If elected as the Legal Advisor for the MCP, Jivason promises to prioritize the party’s interests and provide top-tier legal counsel.

His commitment to creating a formidable legal team within the MCP has garnered support from party members who believe that his expertise and dedication will be instrumental in advancing the party’s legal agenda.

George Jivason Kadzipatike’s decision to run for the position of Legal Advisor within the MCP NEC underscores the party’s commitment to strengthening its legal capabilities and ensuring that its legal affairs are managed with utmost professionalism and dedication.

Party members are eager to support Jivason in his candidacy, recognizing the value he brings to the MCP’s legal team.

