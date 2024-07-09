HRDC , Mwakasungula hails infrastructure development projects currently underway saying will excelerate economic growth

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has come gun braizing defending President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for ernomous progress made in as far as infrastructure development is concerned.

HRDC Chairperson, Gift Trapence says the infrastructure developments which include roads, health centres, irrigation schemes , office complexes have pontential to grow the economy.

“The huge infrastructure investment being made will facilitate trade at the same time improve our economy. The agriculture sector will benefit in the sense farmers produce will be easily transported to markets,” he said.

He says for example the railway rehabilitation currently underway will also lower transport costs to businesses at the same time creating more business growth.

He says this environment will create more jobs for Malawians.

Trapence has since urged authorities to finish the projects within time frame.

“What is more crucial is that the infrastructure drive should be finished within contractual time frames and also should be of high standard. Government should make sure that quality of the infrastructure development is not compromised. There should be value for money,”

Good Governance and social commentator, Undule Mwakasungula says the infrastructure developments underway will have positive impacts.

He says President Chakwera’s infrastructure development projects will bring expected positive impact on national economic development and job creation in Malawi, as investment in these projects will increase access to markets, improve labor productivity, and create jobs .

“Specifically, these projects will lead to increased economic activities with potential gains in income, consumption, and occupational shifts from informal to formal sectors,” he says.

