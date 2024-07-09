Chakwera will win 2025 elections, says Prophet Liabunya

Austin Liabunya, a renowned Malawian Senior Prophet, has foretold that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) incumbent president and torchbearer for the 2025 general elections, Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera will win next year’s elections with a landslide victory.

Addressing Malawians through his official Youtube Channel on Monday 8th July 2024 titled ‘Kodi a Chakwera adzakhalanso President chaka cha mawa chino?’ Liabunya who is Founder and President of Worldwide Winning Life Ministries International said President Chakwera will win the forthcoming elections because he has taken heed of God’s instructions.

In his broadcast on Monday night, Liabunya said now that President Chakwera has met certain conditions that God gave him in the aftermath of late Vice President Right Honourable Dr Saulos Chilima, he will come out tops in the forthcoming elections.

“Now that president has met all the conditions that God had set to him, this can only mean one thing that Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera will win the next elections,” he emphasized.

“God told the president to organize a day of prayer soon after the 21 days of mourning for the late vice president, president Chakwera has done that. Secondly, the president was told to a choose a vice president from UTM, he has done that. Lastly, God told the president to stop unnecessary arrests, he has announced that. All the conditions have been met. God said once he fulfils these conditions, which he has done, he will win the next elections. According to the calendar of God, come next elections, Chakwera boma!”

Liabunya came into limelight when he released a prophecy after Peter Mutharika ascended to the presidency saying he would be a one term president for refusing to obey instructions saying President Chakwera would take over.

In his prophecy, Liabunya told Mutharika that he will rule Malawi and would be a one term president and it came to pass.

