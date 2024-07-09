Support for Veep Michael Usi continue to grow in the Southern Region with chiefs pledging unconditional support

The political gods of the Michael Usi appear to be smiling at him as the newly-appointed Vice President is swimming in ocean of praise, endorsement and adoration especially in the Southern Region, Nyasatimes has learnt.

Since his appointment, after the demise of late Saulos Chilima, different sectors of the society across the Southern Region, especially along the Lhomwe Belt, have been unwavering in declaring their support for Usi whom they describe as down-to-earth, understanding and approachable.

In a separate interviews today with Nyasatimes, Senior Chief Kaduya and TA Chikumbu have spoken highly of Usi, saying the voices of people on the ground are so positive and encouraging in endorsing their support for Usi.

“I have known Hon Usi for way back. He has always been active in my area helping our people in different areas. We have boreholes here because of him. When people were dying of hunger, he is always available to help. What more would we want from a leader? Hon Usi everything we need in a leader: humble, respectful and joyous,” said TA Chikumbu.

She added that Malawi is blessed to have Usi as the vice president and she will do everything in her capacity to mobilise more support on the ground for him.

On her part, Senior Chief Kaduya, also axed lyrical for Usi saying there is noone in her area, including chiefs below her, who is not supporting the Vice President.

“I sit in several meetings with fellow traditional leaders in the Southern Region. I talked to different people everyday. I am yet to hear anyone saying something negative about Hon Usi. All I hear is that lets support Usi because he is a man with a good heart, someone who means well for this country,” she said.

She added that just as the departed Veep Chilima saw something in Usi, it is easy to understand that he is a man who this country needs, a person of good education, well connected and also development conscious.

Reports which Nyasatimes can reliably confirm also indicates that Usi, who is currently the President of UTM party as per Constitution, is enjoying massive support with the party.

According to a highly placed source in UTM’s Central Executive Committee, most senior figures in the party are happy with Usi, saying he is a man at Chilima’s heart and well place to carry the party’s torch.

“When you hear that there are cracks in UTM, just laugh. There is nothing like that. Key people, who knew the heart of our founding leader, late Chilima, knows that Usi is a unifier and I strongly believe that he will continue to making UTM stronger. Those in disagreements with Usi do so on personal reasons. They are people who used Chilima for their personal benefits,” said the source.

Rcently, Usi has also been hailed by several quarters in the country for retaining all staff members who worked for his predecessor Saulos Chilima, who died after a plane he was flying in went down in Chikangawa Forest on June 10 2024.

Political commentator Jones Chilobwe described Usi’s decision to retain Chilima’s staff as political pragmatism.

“It is an honour to his former boss. Additionally, the staff must not feel abandoned; they must not feel forsaken. Of course, he will have to bring some of his own people in the course of time,” Chilobwe said.

