Malawi registers record high road accidents during 60th Independence commemoration 

July 9, 2024 Pemphero Musowa  Be the first to comment
A record high number of road accidents have been registered during this years 60th independence celebrations compared to those that were registered during the same period in 2023, Malawi Police Service (MPS) has reported.
Superintendent Harry Namwaza, Deputy National Police PRO said 36 road accidents were registered in 2024.
This is up from 18 road accidents registered in 2023.
13 people were killed from the registered road accidents in 2024 compared to 8 people who were killed in 2023.
44 people were injured from such accidents in 2024, a sharp increase from 14 injured in 2023.
During the three-day period, 91 motorists were booked and fined for drink and driving, 337 for speeding and 2,112 for exceeding vehicle seating capacity.
Namwaza said the MPS attributes this rise in accidents to failure by motorists to adhere to road traffic rules and regulations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Support for Veep Michael Usi continue to grow in the Southern Region with chiefs pledging unconditional support

The political gods of the Michael Usi appear to be smiling at him as the newly-appointed Vice President is swimming...

Close