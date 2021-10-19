George Mwale reigns in CRCL Mothers’ Day Chess tourney

If it is not Mwale junior, then it is Mwale senior. That’s exactly what Candidate Master George Mwale proved when he won the Central Region Chess League (CRCL) Mothers’ Day Chess tournament held on Saturday and Sunday at the magnificent Chili’s Restaurant in Lilongwe’s Area 47.

With his young brother Fide Master Joseph out of form, George took over control and dropped just half a point out of the maximum seven to emerge the clear winner with 6.5 points. He received a K100,000 cash prize and a Chili’s Restaurant K10,000 dinner voucher for two as champion for the tournament which was sponsored by the Shriyan family and a few other Central Region based chess enthusiasts.

Candidate Master Alfred Chimthere got K60,000 for finishing second with five points to his credit. He was trailed by Ronald Chinkute, Stanford Chiwambo and Richard Chiona, who had the same number of points but were separated by the tie-breaking system. The three got K40,000, 30,000 and K20,000 respectively. The rest of the top ten positions in the Open Category went to Ernest Matola, Leonard Sharra, Praise Kalambo, Hope ‘Bazooka’ Mwazozo and Peter Nyama.

The Open Category attracted a single lady Woman Candidate Master Priyasha Shriyan, who managed to finish on 20th position in a field of 30 strong men after bagging three points.

Chifuniro Chibwe was champion for the Under 1600 Rating Section with 6.5 points. He got K50,000 cash and a Chili’s Restaurant K10,000 dinner voucher. Mathews Subili and Blessings Kamanaga came second and third in the Under 1600 Section. Tupokiwe Msukwa was the best lady in the Under 1600/B Section with four points.

Speaking during the prize presentation ceremony Chessam President Susan Namangale and her CRCL counterpart Fischern Mwagomba saluted the Shriyan family for the support the family was rendering to the development of chess in the country. The two also thanked Chili’s Restaurant for offering the playing venue free of charge.

A representative from the sponsors Pramila Santosh Shriyan hailed the chess players for maintaining discipline throughout the tournament:

“As sponsors, we are happy with the discipline maintained by players throughout the tournament. They have demonstrated that Chess is a noble game and as sponsors we feel encouraged. We are also thankful to Chili’s Restaurant for providing excellent services and excellent food to the participants,” said Shriyan.

Managing Director for Chili’s Restaurant Aruna Shantha extended an invitation to the local chess authorities and other event organisers to have their events at the newly established restaurant: “We have come here to stay and within the next six months, we are going to open six other restaurants across the country, creating over 100 jobs in the process.

“We have excellent conference facilities and excellent food which includes cakes, confectionaries, coffee, pizza, submarines, fruit juice and other nice foods,” said Shantha, who also disclosed plans to open a hotel school at the premises.

Located along Lilongwe-Mchinji Roard opposite Area 9, Chili’s Restaurant operates under Strong Life International Limited, an international brand which has its headquarters in Asia.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!