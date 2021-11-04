Georgia-based Malawian aims higher

Georgia-based Malawian attacking midfielder Fransisco Madinga is exploring the possibility of moving to a better league in Europe.

An official for his management firm Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse was quoted by Africa Top Sports.

This follows Madinga scoring his second league goal of the campaign for Georgian side FC Dila Gori in a 3-0 away win over Torpedo Kutaisi on Sunday.

“Fransisco is doing very well in Georgia,” Mathang-Tshabuse, founder of South Africa-based Management, told Africa Top Sports.

“We are working on getting him a team in a better league. We have received some enquiries from Israel so far but nothing formal has been sent to us to date. We will carry on marketing him with a view of exposing him to other European Leagues.”

She posted on her firm’s tweeter handle a video clip capturing how Madinga timed his run to perfection before slotting the ball past Kutaisi goalkeeper.

“Our client Fransisco Madinga doing what he knows best in Georgian League,” Mathang-Tshabuse tweeted.

Madinga scored in the 78th minute after Gagnidze Nika had given Gori the lead in the 55th minute. Bidzinashvili Irakli scored the third goal in injury time.

Statistics show that Madinga has featured 19 times for the third-placed Gori in the Crystalbet Erovnuli Liga of Georgia.

The 21-year-old joined Gori last season from Mighty Wanderers in Malawi.

Madinga is part of the Flames squad that has qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations finals to take place next year in Cameroon.

The former Namiwawa player is the second oversea-based Malawian player with former Nyasa Big Bullets players in the books of Maldovan side Sherriff Tiraspol.

