Gerald Phiri Junior given Baroka FC captain armband

Malawi international winger Gerald Phiri Jnr has been named new captain for South Africa Premier Soccer League side Baroka FC.

Phiri Jnr replaces Mduduzi Ndatsane after Zambian Coach Wedson Nyirenda placed faith in the Malawi national team vice-captain.

The midfielder described the captaincy as “an honour”, saying having an armband in the foreign land and in a team he is new, gives him motivation.

He said the armband comes with “lots of responsibilities”to guide the team on field.”

But Phiri Jnr said he will be bale to handle the “pressure.”

