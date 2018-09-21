Gerald Phiri to get K11m payout: FA Malawi to hire him for academy project

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is set to pay Gerald Phiri about K11 million payout after they terminated his services as one of the coaches for the national team.

The association’s general secretary (GS) Alfred Gunda confirmed that the discussed the matter during the August meeting and agreed that Phiri should have been getting his perks just like other coaches.

Gunda said the K11 million payout is “not compensation for wrongful termination of a contract”.

He said they agreed to pay him – to avoid legal challenges – because he was supposed to get pay.

FAM has also agreed to hire him for its football academy project.

Phiri was hired for one year but was sacked after acrimonious relationship with head coach Roony van Geneugden.

