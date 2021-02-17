German development arm GIZ  distributes classroom tents in Kasungu: Protected environment for students and teachers from Covid

Embassy of Germany through Germany International Corporation (GIZ) has distributed 13 classroom tents to eight public Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs) in a bid to strengthen governments’ efforts in dealing with the spread of Covid-19 in schools.

Speaking during the handover to Kasungu TTC, Germany Ambassador to Malawi, Juergen Borsch said the donation is one way of fostering adherence to the set Covid-19 guidelines to help curb the spread of the virus.

“We donate these tents to decongest the situation in public and private teachers training colleges. These colleges are laying important foundation for education in Malawi. It is important to create a protected environment for students and teachers from this health enemy Covid-19,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa commended the bilateral relations that exist between Malawi and Germany saying it benefits the education sector.

“We are very humbled with the donation that Germany Embassy has made to the education sector. In this period of Covid-19, the donated classroom tents will help to decongest classrooms for student teachers and protect them from catching the virus,” she said.

Kambauwa highlighted that the Ministry has planned to purchase 266 tents that would be distributed to all teachers training colleges before the re-opening of schools next week.

“We are waiting for the directive from the Covid-19 task force as well as the Ministry of Health to monitor the situation for the re-opening of schools in the country next week Monday,” she added

The Deputy Minister revealed that the Ministry has planned to purchase tents to be shared to all TTCs to create a safe learning environment.

Principal for the Kasungu TTC, Nicholas Kalinde called for more support to the institution with material and financial resources for better execution of their operations.

“The relationship between these two countries has benefited us a lot in terms of improving standards of education in the country. We still need more interventions to our daily run of business,” he said.

Germany government through GIZ is implementing several initiatives in TTCs, including building hostels and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory.

