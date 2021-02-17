New chief magistrates hired to replace those promoted to judges

The Judicial Service Commission has appointed Chief Resident Magistrates to fill vacancies which were created following promotion of the Magistrates as High Court judges.

Among the appointees, Patrick Chirwa is now Lilongwe Chief Residents Magistrate who will also be heading Central region.

Austin Banda is Chief Resident Magistrates for the Eastern Region while Jean Mthiko will be heading southern region

The Commission has also appointed Dick Sankhulani as Chief Resident Magistrate for the North.

Howard Pemba is now Deputy Chair Lilongwe and Innocent Nebi and Deputy Chair South.

In October last year, President Lazarus Chakwera, on recommendation from the Judicial Service Commission, promoted some Magistrates to the High Court of Malawi bench.

They included Violet Chipao, Anneline Kanthambi, Vikochi Chima, Mzondi Mvula and Simeon Mdeza who are now judges.

