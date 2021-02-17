New chief magistrates hired to replace those promoted to judges

February 17, 2021 Alfred Chauwa  -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

The Judicial Service Commission has appointed Chief Resident Magistrates to fill vacancies which were created following promotion of the Magistrates as High Court judges.

Mzonde Mvula swears in as HIgh Court Judge-pic by Lisa Kadango

Among the appointees, Patrick Chirwa is now Lilongwe Chief Residents Magistrate who will also be heading Central region.

Austin Banda  is Chief Resident Magistrates for the Eastern Region while Jean Mthiko will be heading southern region

The Commission has also appointed Dick Sankhulani as Chief Resident Magistrate for the North.

Howard Pemba is now Deputy Chair Lilongwe and Innocent Nebi and Deputy Chair South.

In October last year, President Lazarus Chakwera, on recommendation from the Judicial Service Commission, promoted some Magistrates  to the High Court of Malawi bench.

They included  Violet Chipao, Anneline Kanthambi, Vikochi Chima, Mzondi  Mvula and Simeon Mdeza who are now judges.

manga
manga
3 hours ago

everyone should mask up please

Mr 1term president
Mr 1term president
6 hours ago

Kodi ndekuti ku Malawi judiciary nkwa Chewa ndi woTumbuka wokha? 2025 mpompano

