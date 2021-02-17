Malawi referee Chicco misses Rwanda match after testing Covid-19 positive

FIFA referee Gift Chicco has failed to travel to Rwanda to take charge of a CAF Champions League match between hosts Association Sportive de Kigali and visitors CS Sfaxien from Tunisia after testing positive to Covid-19.

The game will be played at Stade de Kigali in the Rwandan Capital on 20th February, 2021.

Chicco together with his assistants Joseph Nyauti and Innocent Kaundula was supposed to leave for Rwanda on Tuesday (17th February, 2021) but he has not as he has gone into isolation as advised by the medical personnel

Meanwhile, Godfrey Phillip Nkhakananga who was supposed to be fourth official for the match will be the centre referee and will still be assisted by Joseph Nyauti (First Assistant Refreree) and Innocent Kaundula (Second Assistant Referee).

Burundian Mustapha Samugabo will be the Match Commissioner while Jose Nyamusore from Rwanda will be the Covid-19 Officer. The three Malawian referees who tested negative to Covid-19 are set to fly to Rwanda.

Speaking after getting his results, Chicco said he received the news positively.

“I have received the news positively. I will miss the match but I just wish fellow Malawian referees going to officiate the match all the best. When I get better, I will go back on the ground to resume training hard as a referee. For now, I will follow everything that has been advised by the medical personnel,” said Chicco.

Chicco got his FIFA batch in 2019. His career as a referee dates back from 2016.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!