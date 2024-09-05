German investors complain to Veep Usi over corruption at Blantyre City Council

Some German investors have formally complained to Vice President Dr Michael Usi that they are unable to roll out their investment projects in Blantyre because Blantyre City Council officials were demanding bribes.

Usi has since promised action against the officials who were demanding bribes and asked the investors to stay and roll out their projects.

Usi said the tendency to demand bribes from investors is a cancer that is slowly killing Malawi.

Usi was speaking at Mudi House in Blantyre on Wednesday after hosting two German investors operating under Landt Foundation.

“This is a cancer. This must be uprooted. The people involved are unpatriotic. Our friends here ( the investors) were about to wind up and return home due to frustrations until we intervened ,” said the Vice President.

Aaron Landt, Chief Executive Officer, for the foundation – accused some unnamed Blantyre City Assembly officials of demanding bribes as well as unjustified allowances.

“We have made our complaint on behalf of the people of Malawi and other investors.

“Just imagine someone staying for two hours and demanding two days’ allowances. It is frustrating to those who want to help Malawi,” said Landt.

Among others, the foundation has constructed a school at Angels Go There in the city.

