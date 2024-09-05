Man arrested for sleeping with minor and leaking their nude pics

Police in Blantyre have arrested a 25 year old suspected criminal on the offences of having sexual intercourse with a minor and leaking the pornographic pictures after the victim failed to pay K400,000 which he demanded.

Mary Chiponda, deputy public relations officer for Blantyre police station has identified the suspect as Clever Makina, 25.

Chiponda says Mrs Naluso, The Victim’s mother reported to police that she saw some pornographic video of her daughter aged 16 on Facebook.

“When she asked her daughter about the video, the victim mentioned the suspect as the one who shot the video while in a room at Lunzu township in the district and posted it on Facebook after sleeping with her.

“According to the reporter, during the month of August this year, the suspect who had fake facebook account bearing a female name met her daughter on the same facebook and pretended to be a well wisher who wanted to assist the girl financially.

“In the process, the suspect asked to meet the girl at Lunzu Trading Centre and when he met the girl, he took her into one of the rooms at a resthouse where he took the pornographic video of her before he started demanding money from her amounting to k400,000. ( four hundred thousand kwacha) while threatening that he will post the video on Facebook if she does not give him the money,” says Chiponda.

Chiponda says since the victim had no money, the suspect demanded that they should have sexual intercourse instead for him not to post the video.

The victim accepted but after the act, the suspect still posted the video on Facebook, said Chiponda.

She said upon receipt of the report, the victim was referred to the hospital for medical check up where it was confirmed that she was defiled.

Makina was arrested and he admitted the claim that he indeed took the video from the victim and slept with her before posting the video on Facebook after failing to get money which he had demanded from the victim, Chiponda says.

He is currently in police custody waiting to appear before court to answer charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor, cyber bullying as well as attempted robbery, according to Chiponda.

Clever Makina comes from Chimiko Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapichi in Thyolo District.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!