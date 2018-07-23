Ghanaian brace earns Mzuni vital 3 points: Malawi TNM Super League

Ghanaian Michael Tetteh’s brace in the first half was enough for Mzuni FC to collect maximum three points against TN Stars on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium in a TNM Super League match that was played before a sizeable crowd.

Just six minutes into the game, Mzuni goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira rolled the ball wide to right back Bob Longwe who upon crossing the half way line, released it to Michael Tetteh and Tetteh’s long range volley ended into the visitors’ net for the students to take an early lead.

Five minutes later, captain Ian Chinyama for TN Stars slipped as he was taking a goal kick and gifted the ball to Mzuni’s Michael Tetteh who simply lifted the piece of leather with his right foot upon seeing goalkeeper Dennis Henry off his line and the ball ended up kissing the visitor’s net for the second time, allowing Tetteh to complete his brace very early in the game.

TN Stars tried to settle into the game and Ian Chinyama’s free kick in 24th minute was so close to beating goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira who was so agile to stretch himself and parry the ball away for a corner.

In the second half, TN Stars introduced the services of Mavuto Chipolopolo and Isaac Muyaba replacing Kondwani Malindi and Trouble Banda respectively.

Nothing changed throughout the second half until referee Misheck Juba blew the final whistle to allow Mzuzu University students celebrate their two nil victory over TN Stars.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, TN Stars assistant coach, Monkey Chirwa, said Mzuni’s early goals disturbed his team’s game plan and their regular scorers Stain Davie and China Chirwa were tightly marked.

The winning coach Gilbert Chirwa said he was happy to win against TN Stars.

“We planned to finish them from the outset and it worked. Tetteh is a good finisher. I had to work on his physical fitness when he came on loan from Silver Strikers and he is a doing a good job together with his fellow players,” explained Chirwa.

TN Stars have wound up the first round of their debut TNM Super League season on position 9 with 18 points from 15 games while the students are now on position 13 with 14 points from 14 games. They wind up the first round away against Civil Sporting Club at Civo Stadium next Sunday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :