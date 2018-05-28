Ghetto Gutter and DareDevils sign management deal

Ghetto Gutter Entertainment has signed a two year management deal with Rap duo Daredevil’s.

The deal which is subject to renew was officially signed on Friday, May 25 at Ghetto Gutter offices in Delamere House in Blantyre.

Respected and accepted by a Multitude, the Daredevil’s are blood brothers, “Marcus Pasanje and Graiton GD Pasanje” that have mastered the art of Hip Hop music and are considered as part of the strongest initiators of Malawian urban music.

Their partnership with GGE is not only a revolution in Malawian urban music but also shapes them up to the corporate and business world.

Known for changing the face of Malawian urban music, GGE, founded by Penjani Fredokiss Kalua, has been applauded and recommended by a variety of International NGO’s and Coorporate bodies for positioning the Urban music to a state where it can now be considered as a strong marketing and communication tool and also as an effective device for social change.

During a news briefing at the GGE offices, Fredokiss welcomed the Daredevil’s to the GGE team and expressed his excitement to have Daredevil’s on board.

Fredokiss further stressed that, “Putting aside the musical history I have together with the Daredevils, I have always respected the role and impact they have had on Malawian urban music. When I talk about true art, the Daredevil’s come first in mind. I highly value this new partnership with the Daredevil’s as I believe in the power of music and talent and Daredevil’s are a true representation of such talent.”

In an interview with one of the Daredevil’s artists “GD”, stressed “Besides different management companies approaching us for the similar deals, we have decided to put our trust in GGE not only for the effort towards urban music, not only for setting trends in the music industry, not only for giving Malawian urban music the new corporate shape it has now, not only for their innovative, and creative minds, but mainly for the love an passion for the Hip Hop culture.”

The Daredevil’s under the new management team, GGE, are set to release new music and videos before summer and fans should be ready for nothing but real music.

Asked on what music lovers should expect on the Daredevil’s, GGE Marketing and Events Manager, Bright Excess Chiligo said the new direction Daredevil’s is taking is not to only meet the musical needs listeners have but corporate bodies and NGOs too should also glue their eyes on Daredevil’s in just the first year of the new Gutter.

