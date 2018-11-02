Ghetto testimonies continue to flow with Fredokiss

It’s indeed Ghetto season. Urban Hip-hop artist, Fredokiss’ mission of raising a generation of movers and shakers is beginning to manifest as all eleven students that were under his scholarship program have passed their Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE).

He said the highest of them all is Vijavija Mtambalika, a boy from Zingwangwa Secondary School who scored 20 points.

“I am very happy that I am making positive change to the youth of the country. Our scholarship programme target is secondary school students only. All we want is for them to pass so that they can be selected to the university. But if they fail, we expect government to take it from there,” said Fredokiss.

The Ghetto King Kong also said the programme, which has helped over 100 needy students so far, also helps university students with special cases though its primary aim is to help bright marginalized students in community secondary schools.

The artist, aka Ntchana said he was also happy seeing most of his fans going back to school through his inspiration talks on social media as well as his music.

One of his fans on social media, Patrick Kalambo said, “I went again in class last year in Mzuzu on your scholarship, now I got 15 points. You really motivated me Ghetto King Kong.”

Founder and Director of Blantyre Youth Group, Billy Makombola, also commended the artist’s effort in ensuring that the underprivileged also have a chance to get educated.

“Fredokiss scholarship is helping six needy students from our organization and one of them is Richard Gogoda from Chirimba Community Day Secondary School who has scored 22 points. In fact, he is among the top three at the school. If not for Fredokiss, this boy wouldn’t have made it,” said Makombola.

Born on March 28, 1986, Fredokiss real name, Penjani Kalua, has assisted a number of free shows in all the major cities of the country to share words of inspiration to the youth.

Among others, the artist is UNICEF’s Champion for Children, and brand ambassador of NBS Bank.

