Nyasa Reserve coach Chatama confident of upsetting Eagles in FISD Cup

In-form Southern Region Chitetezo Mbaula Premier League second placed side Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve headcoach Enos Chatama says he is not scared about the Area 30 TNM superleague side Blue Eagles as they are expected to meet in a mouth watering encounter on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium in the 2018 round of 16 FISD Challenge Cup competetion.

Bullets Reserve who are also the Southern Regional FISD Challenge cup champions was paired against the 2018 Airtel Top 8 winners during a round of 16 draw conducted at Kamuzu stadium a week ago.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Chatama said he is very much aware that they are meeting a well experienced team which is also comprised of matured players but he quickly said that his technical panel is doing everything possible to make sure that come Sunday they should carry the victory and reach into quarter finals.

He said Blue Eagles is a big team which deserve enough respect but they are not afraid of meeting them.

“We just respect them because they are playing in the elite league otherwise we don’t fear their play. I am very happy that we are meeting a Super League side because this will give our boys advantage to be assessed by both our supporters, sponsors and senior team coaches whether they can be promoted to the main team or not. I know our counterparts will come with force in order to frustrate us but we promise that we’ll try our level best to win this match and display good football,” said Chatama.

