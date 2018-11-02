Police threaten to arrest illegal gold miners in Lilongwe

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have warned people of Chiwamba Village in Traditional Authority Chimutu against the illegal mining of gold in the area.

Kanengo Police Station Coordinator, Inspector Perry Mpangeni said illegal mining is not acceptable in the laws of mining in Malawi.

He said police has a duty to enforce laws, hence will not hesitate to arrest all community members involved in illegal mining activities.

“You might be benefiting from the mining activities but let me remind you that illegal mining is not acceptable,” he said.

Mpangeni told the community members that they were labouring in vain and just enriching merchants who buy gold specs from them at very low prices.

Village headman Nachiola 1, however, said illegal mining is helping people in his area to earn a living.

“Yes we agree that we are mining illegally here but if we stop mining, what will we be doing to carter for our families?” he queried.

“We appreciate the role of police in reminding and advising us on issues of illegal mining, but this is where we find our daily bread,” added Nachiola.

The illegal gold mining activities are flourishing at Lundu and Kumayani mines which are both in Traditional Authority Chimutu.

