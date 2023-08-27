Gift Nankhuni political ambitions, meets delegates in newly demarcated constituency

While some are in their comfort zones with only 24 months plus remaining to the date of the next polls, this is not the case with the firebrand legal practitioner-cum politician Gift Nankhuni.

Nankhuni is not new in the political circles because he was the one who came trailed current Lilongwe City Centre Constituency legislator Alfred Jiya whose area has been split into five constituencies.

Politically, Nankhuni has an upper hand because he is already famous in the area.

Nankhuni is well known to be a development conscious man who knows how to connect with his people.

No wonder on Saturday, the revered politician hit the ground running by meeting and distributing party materials to all delegates and these includes chairperson, secretary general and treasurer.

In an interview, Nankhuni said he decided to meet with all the delegates as one way of launching the partnership which will go till the voting period.

He said: “The function took place in four centres and these were Chatata, Kauma, State House and Tambalale. We met all the areas in the new City Centre Constituency. All the 9 delegates

The key message was to people that ‘ am not distributing sweets, am serious.”

Nankhuni also encouraged people to be patient with Dr Lazarus Chakwera who is laying a good foundation for Malawi after the mess that the country has been in.

To appreciate the people, Nankhuni distributed party clothes and other things to the party delegates.

