Gifu Major releases ‘Sangamake’ new single

One of Malawi’s gospel musicians based in Lilongwe, Gifu Major whose real name is Gift Tembo has released a massive single titled ‘ Sangamake’ in which he has proclaimed victory in Jesus Christ.

The single which is currently enjoying airplay in various radio stations in the country was meant to make people understand that in God they are so powerful and victorious and as such the devil cannot harm them.

In an interview, he said those who believe in Christ, Satan has no power over them hence the title Sangamake.

“In Him we are more than conquerors and no powers of the devil can prevail against us therefore there is no need to fear,” Major said.

He said that prayer is a powerful weapon to consume the devil by the fire of the Holy Ghost thus prayer should not be underestimated.

Part of the song, Muuze satana mfana iwe/Kuti iwe ndi chimphona ndipatali/Kuli iwe sangamake sangamake/Eee! he! he! Sangamake /Ooo! Ho! Ho! Sangamake/Mapemphero ako ndi moto kuti buu buu buu uyo akuthawa iiriiii/

The Musician added that demons before God, perish and lose their power in the name of Jesus Christ.

“I did this song in order to encourage my fellow Christians not to fear the devil.

“The Bible says the one who is in us is greater than he who is in the world, so by saying sangamake I’m basically putting the devil in his rightful place which is beneath us and we have nothing to fear,” he continued.

One of his fans, James Soko said that the song is really encouraging and empowering to build one’s life.

” I am blessed by the song and it has enlightened me to understand that in Jesus Christ am a giant and as such no satanic attacks can prevail in my life,” he said.

Soko said that he likes the part of the song which says,” muuze Satana sindimamuwopa chifukwa Ali mwa ine ndiwoposa amene ali mudziko, Osayesa kuti sindimadziwa, ndili ndi yesu Satana sangamake sangamake.”

And such lyrics have him repeatedly singing with the musician whenever he is listening to the song.

The song produced by DJ Meg can be shared through the artist’s contact number, +27652594304.

The musician has released some songs like Palibe, Angozo among others.

