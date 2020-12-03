UTM ‘Women for Change’ supports child with disability

A group of women in Kasungu under UTM Party calling themselves ‘Women for Change’ has donated material resources to a child Talandila Banda, 12, born without both hands in the district.

Among the donated items were maize flour, mattress, soap, school bag, and exercise books worth over K120, 000 from the contributions of group members.

Speaking when handing over the items at Traditional Authority (TA) Njombwa, Women for Change, Chairperson, Walani Banda said the group thought of taking a lead in uplifting the lives of the poor, marginalized and people with disabilities, hence the gesture.

“When we heard about this young child who was born without both hands and he’s very wonderful and hard working in school. Our group thought of taking part in assisting this child and his family with materials for survival,” she said.

UTM District Governor, Gerald Mbewe said the women are following Tonse Alliance philosophy of uplifting others in the society for the development of the country.

He said the development was in line with the recent mindset change programme being advanced in the country.

“It seems the minds of people have started changing by doing things in a new way. What these women have done is indeed so touching and as a party we encourage it,” Mbewe said.

Chief Njombwa commended ‘Women for Change’ for extending their hands to the family saying has played a good example and called for others to emulate the same.

“This child works very hard in school and brings positive performance but he lacks support. It is our plea to all well-wishers to do the same. They don’t need to have more to help. Contributions make it possible to do something big,” he said.

Talandira uses his feet to do most of the things that others do using their hands including writing in school.

The group has embarked to implement a number of charity works before the end of this year.

