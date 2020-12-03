Pay rise for ward councillors after MPs doubled their salaries, perks

December 3, 2020 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Government has with immediate effect increased the monthly salary for ward councillors by K50  000 just hours after it has been leaked that members of parliament have fattened their pay cheques.

Across section of the councillors: Pay rise

An internal memo from principal secretary for the ministry of Local government, Charles Kalemba to all city, town and district councils says each ward councillor would now be getting K150 000 up from K100  000 a month.

Kalemba said the increment would be regularized during the mid-term budget review of parliament.

He says the new salaries take effect from January 1, 2020.

Kalemba has since asked the councils to negotiate with banks on personal loans for the ward councilors.

2 Comments
Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
2 hours ago

Mwauze makampaninso ationjezere.Apo bii tipeza wina Mtambo atithandize mademo.Moti campaign yonse ija inali kufuna dola basi.Ife masapota kumatinamiza kuti one million jobs.Koma abusa mwationjeza .Chonena apa ndilibe koma kumangolira ngati mwana.Fertilizer mwatimana mukuti tmalandila ku nchito.Nakonso ku ganyu no increment for 3yrs now.Koma dziko ndilovuta abale anga.

Ernest Nyirenda
Ernest Nyirenda
2 hours ago

Kodi eti K50,000 increment ie 50%
Ndie mwati ma MPs chani kwinako?
Same Malawi

